Tulsa World editorial: Army of selfless workers makes sure elections are safe, efficient and trusted

They are heroes of democracy.
A small army of hard-working citizens risked their health Tuesday to make sure the votes of their fellow citizens were counted accurately and efficiently, and they deserve public thanks.
They are the inspectors, judges, clerks and provisional voting officers of Oklahoma’s 1,939 polling places.
Statewide, more than 5,800 Oklahomans showed well before sunrise and stayed late into the night to make sure the election ran smoothly, and — as usual — they got it right.
They made sure state law was followed, kept everyone safe and greeted sometimes grumbly voters with smiles and ballots.
Working the polls is a long day and it’s a lot more complicated than it might appear.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the workers must be there well ahead of the first voter, and anyone in line at 7 p.m. gets to cast a ballot, no matter how late it stretches the process. After the last vote is recorded, the workers still must stay for the detailed work of closing the poll, posting the precinct results, signing the necessary paperwork, securing the ballots and getting it all back to the county election board. It’s routinely a 14-hour day and potentially more.
Poll workers must deal with a long list of details with each voter – matching names and IDs and registries and remembering all the nuances of law. They have to keep an eye out for illegal campaigning or worse in the vicinity of the ballot box. They have to be ready to assist high-needs voters without influencing their choices. And they have to keep the line moving. Get any element of it wrong, and they can screw up an election … and put themselves in legal peril.
Inspectors, who in addition to supervising the process are responsible for transporting ballots and machines, earn $110 a day plus mileage. Judges, inspectors and provisional voting officers earn $100 a day.
The pay is important, but from what we’ve seen it isn’t the strongest motive for the poll workers. It’s hardly enough to motivate anyone to risk exposure to strangers by the hundreds during a pandemic. In our observation, poll workers are driven by a combination of patriotism, civic pride and altruism that is admirably American.
“During the pandemic there have been so many heroes, including first-responders, medical personnel and others,” said Tulsa County Election Secretary Gwen Freeman. “We have our own little group of heroes and that is the poll workers.”
It’s heartening the a new generation of civically minded poll workers are stepping forward. In Tulsa County, some 600 people have trained for poll jobs in recent months.
They deserve the thanks of the voting public. Oklahoma’s excellent election process wouldn’t work without them, but with them it is efficient, safe and trusted.
