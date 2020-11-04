Tulsa World editorial: Army of selfless workers makes sure elections are safe, efficient and trusted

They are heroes of democracy.

A small army of hard-working citizens risked their health Tuesday to make sure the votes of their fellow citizens were counted accurately and efficiently, and they deserve public thanks.

They are the inspectors, judges, clerks and provisional voting officers of Oklahoma’s 1,939 polling places.

Statewide, more than 5,800 Oklahomans showed well before sunrise and stayed late into the night to make sure the election ran smoothly, and — as usual — they got it right.

They made sure state law was followed, kept everyone safe and greeted sometimes grumbly voters with smiles and ballots.

Working the polls is a long day and it’s a lot more complicated than it might appear.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the workers must be there well ahead of the first voter, and anyone in line at 7 p.m. gets to cast a ballot, no matter how late it stretches the process. After the last vote is recorded, the workers still must stay for the detailed work of closing the poll, posting the precinct results, signing the necessary paperwork, securing the ballots and getting it all back to the county election board. It’s routinely a 14-hour day and potentially more.