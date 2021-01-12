Tulsa World editorial: Anti-mask legislation deserves the condemnation of state leaders

Instead of rolling back local mask mandates, the state should be implementing one from border to border. The science on the issue is clear. A statewide mask mandate would save lives, prevent illness, allow the economy to grow faster and hasten the return of a day when masks aren’t needed in public places.

Gov. Kevin Stitt should declare a statewide mask mandate. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force and all the credible local health leaders have said so for months.

While Stitt has been steadfast in his refusal to do the right thing, he has said masks are a good idea and that he supports local communities using their legal right to require masks in public places.

Stitt could help repair his public image on this issue by publicly denouncing Dahm’s proposal. That would help kill the idea in the Legislature.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat should similarly make it clear that the bill is going nowhere. This is a proposal that would set back the state’s response to a deadly disease; it deserves a public denunciation and a legislative burial.