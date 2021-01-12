Tulsa World editorial: Anti-mask legislation deserves the condemnation of state leaders

Legislation pending in the Oklahoma Senate would prevent cities or counties from imposing local mask mandates.
Senate Bill 224 would preempt the authority of local governments to protect their citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics through requirements for masks in public places. Properly working masks lessen the spread of airborne germs and can provide some protection against inhaling germs from other people.
The anti-mask proposal is the brainchild of state Sen. Nathan Dahm, a Broken Arrow Republican who has a long history of bad ideas, most of which get nowhere in the legislative process.
Tulsa, several of the surrounding suburbs and Oklahoma City have passed mask ordinances, which have been proven to slow the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. Broken Arrow has not. State records show 9,880 Broken Arrow resident had been diagnosed with the disease through last week; 86 of those cases were fatal.
A November report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that coronavirus rates went down in Kansas counties that implemented a mask mandate. In counties that did not, the rates went up. Similar statistics have been found in Oklahoma.
Instead of rolling back local mask mandates, the state should be implementing one from border to border. The science on the issue is clear. A statewide mask mandate would save lives, prevent illness, allow the economy to grow faster and hasten the return of a day when masks aren’t needed in public places.
Gov. Kevin Stitt should declare a statewide mask mandate. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force and all the credible local health leaders have said so for months.
While Stitt has been steadfast in his refusal to do the right thing, he has said masks are a good idea and that he supports local communities using their legal right to require masks in public places.
Stitt could help repair his public image on this issue by publicly denouncing Dahm’s proposal. That would help kill the idea in the Legislature.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat should similarly make it clear that the bill is going nowhere. This is a proposal that would set back the state’s response to a deadly disease; it deserves a public denunciation and a legislative burial.
An anti-science law preempting local mask mandates would make Oklahoma more dangerous, less healthy and poorer. It would further stunt the state economy and make a laughingstock of our state. It would be a giant leap backward at a time when we need to move forward.
