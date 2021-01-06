Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Anti-American terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, trying to usurp the democratic process.
At least one person was shot, tear gas was fired, lawmakers fled for safety, and disorder reigned. The lunatic fringe was trying to overthrow our republic.
It was ugly, un-American and unspeakably wrong.
The protesters, extremist supporters of President Donald Trump, were trying to prevent the will of the majority. Congress was preparing to complete the Electoral College process that would have made official what we all have known for some time: Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Let’s call Wednesday’s violence what it was: An attempt to overthrow American democracy. It must be stopped with all necessary force.
We don’t think the mindless mob that attacked the seat of our government speaks for the vast majority of Trump’s supporters. We don’t think they speak for any patriotic American.
But Trump bears personal responsibility for instigating the violence. His repeated false claims of election fraud and preyed upon the least stable and most violent minds among his supporters.
“We will never concede,” Trump told supporters at the White House shortly before the riot. It was the kind of incitement that could and did lead to anarchy. In a subsequent taped message he called for peace, but it fell far short of what was needed and included, again, false and inflammatory claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen. It was not.
Members of Congress — including some from Oklahoma — also bear a heavy moral responsibility for amplifying and enabling the false narrative that the election was illegitimate.
Wednesday’s violence will not succeed. American democracy is stronger than that. But it has stained our proud national heritage. The world’s proudest republic has been made to look like a banana republic.
Order must be restored and maintained.
The democratic process must move forward.
The rightful winner of the November election — Joe Biden — must be inaugurated as provided by law.
Everyone involved in this violent attack on our nation must be hunted down and prosecuted.
Protest is a cherished right of all Americans, guaranteed by the Constitution and essential to liberty.
This is not that.
This is an insurrection.
It is a mob attack on the rule of law and our Constitution.
It is tragic and despicable.