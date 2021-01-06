Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Anti-American terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, trying to usurp the democratic process.

At least one person was shot, tear gas was fired, lawmakers fled for safety, and disorder reigned. The lunatic fringe was trying to overthrow our republic.

It was ugly, un-American and unspeakably wrong.

The protesters, extremist supporters of President Donald Trump, were trying to prevent the will of the majority. Congress was preparing to complete the Electoral College process that would have made official what we all have known for some time: Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Let’s call Wednesday’s violence what it was: An attempt to overthrow American democracy. It must be stopped with all necessary force.

We don’t think the mindless mob that attacked the seat of our government speaks for the vast majority of Trump’s supporters. We don’t think they speak for any patriotic American.

But Trump bears personal responsibility for instigating the violence. His repeated false claims of election fraud and preyed upon the least stable and most violent minds among his supporters.