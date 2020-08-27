The current controversy over the U.S. Postal Service has brought out one clear point: America still depends on the mail.
Recently, President Donald Trump said he wasn't interested in emergency funding for the Postal Service because he doesn't want to aid vote-by-mail efforts. Ironically, Trump mailed in his own ballot for the Florida primaries last week.
Meanwhile, we have seen reports of significant mail delays, a problem postal workers and Democrats have attributed in part to operational changes imposed by Trump's postmaster general, Louis DeJoy.
Under pressure, DeJoy announced last week that he was suspending Postal Service changes until after the election to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," but that hasn't satisfied skeptics who want to know where mailboxes and missing Postal Service equipment are going to.
This is an issue that goes far beyond mail-in ballots, although that alone is enough for the nation to be deeply concerned about what is going on.
About 4.9% of prescriptions dispensed in 2019 came through the mail, Politico reports. That number almost certainly rose after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans are particularly dependent on mail-delivered prescriptions. Roughly 80% of Veterans Affairs medicines are fulfilled by mail.
American businesses depend on reliable for mail service for billing and logistics.
Undercutting the Postal Service during a pandemic is undemocratic, dangerous and reckless. Doing so for transparently political reasons is outrageous.
Trump should sign off on needed emergency funding and quit politicizing the mail.
The Constitution guarantees the right of Congress to establish a Post Office. When you attack that, you attack the way the nation communicates, works and cares for itself.
Featured video