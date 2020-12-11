Tulsa World editorial: AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states

Attorney General Mike Hunter entered Oklahoma into a partisan battle to overturn the presidential election by disenfranchising millions of voters in other states.
It’s a politically charged position in which Oklahoma has no legitimate role to play. His actions are contradictory, deny a growing mass of facts and give oxygen to unfounded conspiracy theories that only further divide our communities.
Hunter earlier filed a brief challenging how Pennsylvania set its absentee deadline. This week, he joined a Texas lawsuit that seeks to block electoral votes from four swing states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
It’s a long-shot political move that originated with the sour grapes of Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the request of President Donald Trump. Cruz asked the Texas attorney general to file the suit, alleging those states passed laws making fraud undetectable.
That’s a sneaky way of claiming voter fraud in the absence of legally proven evidence. Leaders in 17 states that Trump won, including Oklahoma, have signed on in support.
Hunter stated his Pennsylvania brief was to protect the constitutional authority of legislatures to set their own states’ elections. Now Hunter wants one state’s attorney general to tell the courts in other states how to do their business. States’ rights, it seems, only matter if you agree with Hunter.
Trump has been repeating fraud allegations even as courts are throwing out his claims.
Out of at least 50 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign challenging election results, 35 so far have been rejected by courts or dropped. The others are pending. He has prevailed in none.
The Texas lawsuit — with Oklahoma’s stamp of approval — does not benefit our state. Indeed, if we ever don’t agree with Texas on how to interpret our own voting laws, it might hurt us.
Let’s be clear: This is not about ensuring voting integrity or voter rights. It’s about political posturing.
Hunter’s decision bows to a faction of the right wing that ignores the growing legal findings of false or inflated voter fraud allegations.
The country needs Republican leaders who will speak truth to power, not scramble to shield it or provide cover.
We suggest Hunter re-evaluate how his office’s time is being used and concentrate on Oklahoma issues.
