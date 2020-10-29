Tulsa World editorial: After 13 years of principled leadership, Burns Hargis leaves a robust OSU

In his long resumé of Oklahoma public service, Burns Hargis will be most remembered for his leadership as the 18th president of Oklahoma State University.
After 13 years, Hargis announced last week he plans to retire at the end of the academic year.
He leaves the university in excellent competitive shape with robust fundraising campaigns, a campus full of new facilities and historically high enrollment.
Hargis accomplished this during a difficult time for Oklahoma higher education.
In 2008, state lawmakers slashed higher education budgets by more than 25%, one of the deepest cuts in the nation. It forced university leaders into fundraising mode as a course for survival.
When Hargis took office in March 2008, he launched the Branding Success campaign with an ambitious goal of $1 billion. It reached $1.2 billion in five years, but he was hardly finished.
Hargis raised an astounding $2.2 billion during his tenure and oversaw the completion of the $72 million Spears School of Business, $60 million McKnight Center for the Performing Arts and several sports facilities including the O’Brate Stadium for baseball, Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center and the Neal Patterson Stadium for soccer.
Five of OSU’s biggest freshmen classes enrolled during the Hargis era, and the school boasts nearly 30,000 students on its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, compared to 22,000 in 2008.
One of Hargis’ best moments came in a difficult time, the investigation of OSU’s football program after a series of Sports Illustrated stories published in 2013.
From the beginning of a nearly two-year investigation, Hargis took the claims seriously, insisting on full cooperation with NCAA investigators and a thorough internal probe.
Ultimately, the accusations were deemed “fundamentally unfounded.” By being transparent, forthright and principled, Hargis gave credibility to those findings.
Before becoming the OSU president, Hargis had been a successful attorney and businessman, run for governor, made a name for himself as a political pundit and served in a variety of responsible posts, including the state election board, human service commission and the Constitutional Revision Commission.
We thank Hargis for his service and leadership to the state and OSU and wish him a fulfilling retirement.
