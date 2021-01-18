Tulsa World editorial: Accepting President Donald Trump's false narrative of a vast media conspiracy, Capitol rioters target reporters

In fact, most of the reporters we know are very moderate in their politics, and perfectly content not to allow it to interfere with their objective reporting of events accurately.

There are good reporters who identify as Republicans and good reporters who identify as Democrats. A lot of reporters identify as independents. We don’t check their voter registration when we hire them, nor should we.

Frankly, a good reporter is a person who likes to tell interesting stories accurately without any thought about whether it helps the right or the left. Partisans don’t enjoy the work and generally don’t last very long.

There is no “the media” in the imagined sense of an organized, conspiratorial, monolithic entity. The media is a competitive business of rivals. If one reporter doesn’t pursue a story because of its politics, he faces the worst fate in journalism — getting scooped by a better reporter.

Does bias sometimes slip into reporting? As in all human endeavors, it does. No one is more disturbed by it than good reporters and editors.