Tulsa World editorial: A new year dawns ... and faces the same unresolved problems that made 2020 so dark

Happy New Year.

Like most of the world, we’re very glad to see 2020 end.

The Year of the Pandemic brought sickness, isolation and death to our nation, state and city. Also, bitter political fights, social unrest and many other challenges. It goes on record as a truly dreadful year, one to be remembered, someday, with a shudder.

Of course, the troubles of 2020 don’t go away with a new calendar.

The new year dawns, and we find the pandemic is still raging.

Vaccines have been approved and are being distributed, but for most of us it will be a very long time before it’s our turn to roll up our sleeves.

We all know that more people will get sick and more will die.

Our health care system’s trials are likely to get worse, not better, in the immediate future.

As frustrating and depressing as they are, the rest of us will still have to continue following the rules of COVID-19 hygiene — isolation, hand-washing, masks, distancing — for a long time.

And those aren’t the only anxieties that lie ahead.