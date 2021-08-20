Tulsa World editorial: A disgraceful exit from Afghanistan

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was poorly conceived and botched in execution.

It left individuals we had explicitly or implicitly promised to protect in the hands of people with a history of ruthless, intolerant, ugly violence.

It undercuts faith in our promises to other nations: Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine, South Korea …

It emboldens our rivals for international leadership, especially China.

It made a trillion dollars in tax money and more than 2,400 U.S. military lives — and many more physically and psychologically injured Americans and allies — seem wasted.

The Taliban was in power when we started, and now they are again, though much of the nation and uncounted numbers of Afghans were left mutilated in the process.

American policy in Afghanistan has lacked purpose or a realistic exit strategy virtually from the beginning.

We went there to punish the despicable criminals who attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and those who had shielded them. We did that. Eventually, Osama bin Laden was killed (in Pakistan). Many of his henchmen were killed or captured, too. The Taliban were pushed into retreat.

