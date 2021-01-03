 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Smoke, fire

Enough folks thought the election unfair,

To warrant looking, in case fraud was there.

But courts have demurred,

And therefore ensured,

The issue will keep befouling the air.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Resolution

2020 has been something of a fetter.

A tough year for even a go-getter.

Now that it’s gone

Let’s look to the dawn.

Let’s not be bitter. Be better.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Masking up

While COVID continues to “retire” us,

The vaccines should really inspire us.

In a mask, you’ll see me;

I’d rather not be,

The last one to die of the virus!

Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville

