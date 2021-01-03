Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Smoke, fire
Enough folks thought the election unfair,
To warrant looking, in case fraud was there.
But courts have demurred,
And therefore ensured,
The issue will keep befouling the air.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Resolution
2020 has been something of a fetter.
A tough year for even a go-getter.
Now that it’s gone
Let’s look to the dawn.
Let’s not be bitter. Be better.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Masking up
While COVID continues to “retire” us,
The vaccines should really inspire us.
In a mask, you’ll see me;
I’d rather not be,
The last one to die of the virus!
Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville