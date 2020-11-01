Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Epic events
The Epic school audit has opened some eyes,
As its use of funding is now deemed unwise.
What oversight there’s been
Has no doubt been too thin,
Handing us our own “October surprise.”
John Staedke, Tulsa
Duty-bound
The election is finally here.
Feel free to give a loud cheer.
But please do take note:
Thousands died so you can vote.
Your duty could not be more clear.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Coverup
How New Normal grows is uncanny.
A habit of one spreads to many.
We’re taken to task
To wear a face mask,
Our face as taboo as our fanny.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
