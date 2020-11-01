 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

{{featured_button_text}}
City Covid

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum speaks at Thursday’s COVID-19 update in Tulsa. He said other communities need to set mask requirements to protect the capacities of hospitals in the Tulsa area.

 Stephen Pingry Tulsa World

Epic events

The Epic school audit has opened some eyes,

As its use of funding is now deemed unwise.

What oversight there’s been

Has no doubt been too thin,

Handing us our own “October surprise.”

John Staedke, Tulsa

Duty-bound

The election is finally here.

Feel free to give a loud cheer.

But please do take note:

Thousands died so you can vote.

Your duty could not be more clear.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Coverup

How New Normal grows is uncanny.

A habit of one spreads to many.

We’re taken to task

To wear a face mask,

Our face as taboo as our fanny.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News