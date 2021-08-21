Opinion: The curious importance of curiosity

The Tulsa area continues to secure impressive economic development wins, ranging from a third Amazon facility to a megafactory for Canoo, an electric vehicle manufacturer.
Other recent milestones in our community include the grand opening of Greenwood Rising and the introduction of North Tulsa’s Oasis Fresh Market.
The underlying enablers to these successes are many. But I believe that the role of curiosity is sometimes overlooked. It is an incredibly important aspect of growth and critical to enabling change through increased knowledge and understanding.
As children we were inherently curious. Spend any time with a child and the persistent “why” usually enters the conversation.
But as adults, we can begin to hold tight to our assumptions, and instead of asking the right questions, we presume to know already the answers. What if Amazon or Canoo hadn’t been curious to learn more about the opportunities available in the greater Tulsa area? What if members of our community hadn’t asked what really happened to Black Wall Street, how can we create a better future, or why the life expectancy in North Tulsa is substantially less than any other Tulsa community?
As I reflect on this, I have a recent personal example of when a lack of curiosity led me and my wife to miss messages from our youngest son. He caught us off guard when he informed us that after finishing his college degree, he was taking the courageous decision to enter seminary and begin discerning to become a priest. For sure, we are proud of him and wish him the best, but how did we not see this coming?
In short, we missed some subtle — and in hindsight, not so subtle — signs over the last couple of years. I believe had we asked more questions and been more curious we would have not been so surprised. More important, we would have been better able to support him through the decision-making process.
The value of curiosity is not something to be taken lightly. If we stop working at being inquisitive, then we miss opportunities to better ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Tulsa and Oklahoma really shine when our leaders and communities leverage curiosity to help build a genuine understanding of issues and opportunities and then work together collaboratively to find the right solutions.
For example, this is how the city of Tulsa decided in 2017 to initiate the tracking of equity indicators in the areas of economic opportunity, education, housing, justice, public health and services to help guide future policies.
We are at our best when we work together out of sincere concern for each other. This is manifested through genuine connection and understanding made possible by curiosity, not by generalizations.
The outcome is often innovation, something we have seen play out through the Tulsa Area United Way’s community collaborations initiative, which fosters cooperation between area nonprofits, businesses, foundations, education and government to meet specific community challenges.
Let’s all challenge ourselves to stay curious and seek understanding. If we can do that, the upside for Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma is limitless.
Karl Neumaier is chief operating officer for HILTI North America and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
