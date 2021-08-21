Opinion: The curious importance of curiosity

The Tulsa area continues to secure impressive economic development wins, ranging from a third Amazon facility to a megafactory for Canoo, an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Other recent milestones in our community include the grand opening of Greenwood Rising and the introduction of North Tulsa’s Oasis Fresh Market.

The underlying enablers to these successes are many. But I believe that the role of curiosity is sometimes overlooked. It is an incredibly important aspect of growth and critical to enabling change through increased knowledge and understanding.

As children we were inherently curious. Spend any time with a child and the persistent “why” usually enters the conversation.

But as adults, we can begin to hold tight to our assumptions, and instead of asking the right questions, we presume to know already the answers. What if Amazon or Canoo hadn’t been curious to learn more about the opportunities available in the greater Tulsa area? What if members of our community hadn’t asked what really happened to Black Wall Street, how can we create a better future, or why the life expectancy in North Tulsa is substantially less than any other Tulsa community?