Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Jan. 6 remembered
It started with an incitement speech
That ended with the capitol breech.
We know the name
of who to blame.
The House had every right to impeach.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Guns and poses
Inaugural coverage of the National Mall,
Showed gun-toting troops and a razor topped “wall.”
Dems often protest,
These things don’t protect,
But when they’re at risk, guns and walls get the call.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Where’s Bernie now?
Everybody is smitten
With Bernie cozy in his mittens.
At every turn,
we’re feelin’ the Bern,
And meming everywhere he’s sittin’.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa