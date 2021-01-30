 Skip to main content
Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Biden Inauguration

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington. Sanders drew attention for his attire, including wool mittens.

 SAUL LOEB, POOL VIA AP

Jan. 6 remembered

It started with an incitement speech

That ended with the capitol breech.

We know the name

of who to blame.

The House had every right to impeach.

John Krueger, Tulsa

Guns and poses

Inaugural coverage of the National Mall,

Showed gun-toting troops and a razor topped “wall.”

Dems often protest,

These things don’t protect,

But when they’re at risk, guns and walls get the call.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Where’s Bernie now?

Everybody is smitten

With Bernie cozy in his mittens.

At every turn,

we’re feelin’ the Bern,

And meming everywhere he’s sittin’.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

