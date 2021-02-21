Ginnie Graham: Six must-know answers to questions about handling mental health in a pandemic

With vaccine rollouts occurring, optimism is appearing. Yet, mental health issues aren’t just going to disappear. What should Oklahoma expect? Are there going to be unique mental health needs post-pandemic?

White: “This pandemic has generated trauma, but I am optimistic about a light at the end of the tunnel — and I’m optimistic that we can address the increased mental health issues it has and will cause.

“The unique part of this that we all need to understand is that those effects can surface right away, months and sometimes even a couple of years after the trauma is experienced.

“That means we all need to educate ourselves on signs and symptoms, how to talk to our family and how to reach out for help.

“It means as children return to school, teachers and personnel need to be open to and well trained to recognize mental health issues in students. Elected officials, at all levels, need to dedicate additional resources now to address these issues as demand for services has and will continue to increase.

“Insurance companies need to be sure they are implementing full mental health parity and ensuring those they cover do not struggle with access to care.