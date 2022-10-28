Endorsement: Voters are well-served by Tulsa County incumbents

The incumbents running for Tulsa County commissioner and assessor have the experience, knowledge and proven leadership during the unexpected challenges of a flood and pandemic.

For those reasons, we support Stan Sallee for District 1 county commissioner and John Wright for county assessor.

Sallee is running for second term in a district representing Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook, Sperry, Turley and Broken Arrow. The boundaries are roughly Pine Street north to 186th Street North and east from about Garnett Road to the county line.

His previous service as Collinsville mayor provided a good understanding of county issues. Sallee, a Republican, requested a pavement survey and intersection safety analysis in his district. This guides maintenance work and infrastructure needs in the rapidly developing rural areas.

In 2019, sections of Tulsa County flooded after nearly 13 inches of rain in May. Sallee was part of the mobilization of resources. County commissioners were responsible for distributing $114 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $126 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

He worked with other commissioners to fund emergency items like health care kits and PPE. He supported transformational projects including a new airport tower, O’Brien Park improvements, mental health service expansions and Tulsa Fairgrounds renovations.

Sallee rightly joined others in opposing state legislation that would have stripped local control of the Tulsa Health Department.

His opponent, Democrat Sean Johnson, is running on a message of transparency and accountability. He believes more information ought to be available online and commission meetings livestreamed.

John Wright is seeking his second term as Tulsa County assessor. He joined the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office in 2010 as director of programs. Previously, he represented House District 76 for 12 years and worked eight years in the Mayes County Assessor’s Office.

The Republican has been upping the standards of the office, promoting staff professional development and seeking a certificate of excellence with the International Association of Assessing Officials. Tulsa County would be the first in the state to achieve this recognition.

Wright is a details-oriented leader with plans for more efficient assessment models including use of a ratio analysis.

When the pandemic hit, Wright’s office adjusted assessed values on businesses — such as in hospitality — to reflect the financial hit, showing he is a fair steward of the law.

During his term, less than 0.5% of property owners lodged a tax protest, and most were handled by the county equalization board.

His opponent, Libertarian Todd Halopian, promises to lower property taxes by depreciating all properties, cut the office staff by 20%, end defending the county in all tax protests and never take a salary. State law requires assessed values of property be within 10% of the market value.

Tulsa County residents have been well-served by the incumbents in these races, and we give them our support.