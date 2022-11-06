Endorsement: Tulsa World endorsements in Tuesday's midterm election

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday hold the power to usher in a new era for the state, to chart a course for better public schools, health care, jobs and a host of other needs.

Of equal importance is the tone of leadership being voted into office. This moment of divisiveness that has gripped the nation and spilled into our communities can be turned around with the right electorate — the people we choose to represent us.

Elections reflect who we are and what priorities we set.

To help voters, news reporters have written profiles, produced Q&A videos and covered a variety of town halls, forums and debates of candidates. We encourage voters to review those stories when considering each race.

Since June, the Tulsa World editorial board has contacted about 70 candidates to consider for endorsements. Here is a list of candidates on Tuesday’s ballot that the Tulsa World has endorsed:

U.S. Senate (expiring): James Lankford

U.S. Senate (unexpiring): Kendra Horn

Attorney General: Gentner Drummond

Labor Commissioner: Leslie Osborn

Corporation Commissioner: Kim David

Senate District 34: J.J. Dossett

House District 12: Kevin McDugle

House District 23: Susan Young

House District 70: Suzanne Schreiber

House District 71: Amanda Swope

House District 79: Melissa Provenzano

Tulsa County Commissioner District 1: Stan Sallee

Tulsa County Assessor: John Wright

Tulsa City Council District 5: Mykey Arthrell-Knezek

Tulsa County District Judge: Tanya Wilson

We support retention of all members of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Whether you agree with our preferences or not, we urge you to vote Tuesday. In meeting candidates about endorsements, we tried always to thank them for running. Democracy only works if people are willing to enter public service and give voters choices. That is no small sacrifice.

Also, democracy only works if voters show up; voting is an act of patriotism.