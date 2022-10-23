Endorsement: Tulsa City Council incumbents have nonpartisan approach at working out differences and governing

The Tulsa City Council works best when its elected leaders act on behalf of residents and not a political party. That is what is at stake in the Nov. 8 election.

Decades ago Tulsans decided that its City Council be nonpartisan, putting focus on individual views and actions. Political philosophy plays little role when it comes to fixing potholes, putting out fires and getting building permits.

Tulsa has experienced dysfunctional city councils, with the root of chaos being partisanship. City councilors viewing the seat as a mouthpiece for a political party or stepping stone to a higher office are not effective.

That is why we are backing incumbent Lori Decter Wright. She has served District 7 for four years with several accomplishments made for her constituents including securing $35 million for street repairs, reconstruction and widening projects in the district.

She supported increasing the Tulsa Police Department budget by $8.6 million for pay increases and by $12 million for its equipment and capital needs. She backed funding TPD’s Community Response Team for mental health crisis calls and helped reform the permitting process to make it easier on businesses.

When 200 constituents were displaced by the sudden shutdown of the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments due to unsafe conditions, Decter Wright helped find each resident housing. She continues her work on housing issues, expansion of business districts and funding the Tulsa Fire Department.

Her challenger, Ken Reddick, was at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington, D.C., where part of the group attacked the U.S. Capitol. He is campaigning on right-wing views often mischaracterizing facts and promising to bring partisanship into city governance. Social media posts attacking Decter Wright are sharply divisive.

We endorse Mykey Arthrell-Knezek for District 5 for his work the past two years as a consensus builder, particularly during difficult decisions. He comes from a nonprofit and social work background, giving a frontline view of city issues such as homelessness and unemployment.

His opponent Grant Miller — and Reddick — would not meet with the Tulsa World editorial board to discuss their positions. Miller refuses Tulsa World interviews and would not fill out a candidate questionnaire about his views.

For District 6, we endorse Connie Dodson, who is in a runoff with challenger Christian Bengel.

Dodson approved more than $50 million for the Tulsa Fire Department that includes a new station in her district, and she pushed for funding to meet the national safety guideline of four firefighters per truck per call. In tax packages, she secured funding for 11 miles of new roads, 10 intersection updates and a new bridge plus a complete makeover of McCullough Park. At least seven new housing additions have been built in her district.

Tulsa residents have an effective City Council. There have been disagreements; that’s expected and healthy in a democracy. The test is in how elected leaders respond.

We believe the incumbents govern effectively with the best interests of all Tulsans in mind and deserve re-election.