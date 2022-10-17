Endorsement: Suzanne Schreiber's experience good fit to represent House District 70

For nearly a decade, Suzanne Schreiber has been a local elected official, seeing firsthand how state funding and policies affect cities.

Schreiber is running for Oklahoma House District 70 on a platform to improve public schools, expand the workforce and tone down divisive rhetoric. Her ideas are innovative, well-informed and realistic.

House District 70 extends from midtown Tulsa from 21st to 71st Streets between mostly Lewis to Yale Avenues. There is an extension south to 81st Street between Harvard and Yale Avenues and east to about Memorial Drive between 31st and 41st Streets.

Moving to Tulsa in 1991 to attend the University of Tulsa College of Law, Schreiber then clerked for two federal judges and went into civil defense law. For the past 11 years, she has been a program officer for the George Kaiser Family Foundation working on projects such as the Gathering Place.

Schreiber has been involved on political strategy around criminal justice reforms and health care including Medicaid expansion. She has a deep knowledge of how government works, from policy to funding.

For eight years, Schreiber served on the Tulsa Public Schools board, elected to the south Tulsa District 7 seat. Her four children are products of TPS schools.

As a school board member, she weathered difficult situations and showed a willingness to work with people of opposing opinions. Her leadership style is decisive but understated with a hands-on approach to preparation.

In education, she opposes vouchers because less than 10% of all Oklahoma students attend private schools, saying first priority is to bolster public programs. She would like to alleviate teacher certification bureaucracy, improve use of technology and investigate master teaching arrangements.

Schreiber is critical of the disconnect between workforce needs and modern training programs. Her objections are to offer more apprenticeships and professional certifications in high schools and involve more business ideas into education goals.

Economically, Schreiber, a Democrat, holds views similar to those in Republican legislative leadership. She supports tax incentives like Project Ocean to attract hundreds of new jobs and the elimination of the grocery tax. Inflation relief like sales tax rebates or credits also are the table.

The tenor of public service ranks high for Schreiber, who stresses civility and respect over wedge issues and division.

Her opponent, Republican Brad Banks, is a newcomer to politics with a background as an engineer. He is the owner of a construction company with expertise in environmental infrastructure.

His campaign materials largely focus on cultural issues but has more nuanced views when speaking in person, particularly on economic issues.

We view Schreiber's experience as an elected official and understanding of government intricacies as assets for House District 70. She's a moderate who can get to work immediately for her constituents.

For those reasons, we endorse Schreiber for the Oklahoma Legislature.