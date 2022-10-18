Endorsement: Supporting Leslie Osborn for labor commissioner, Gentner Drummond for AG

Two state offices are on the ballot with stellar choices in an experienced public servant and a political outsider.

At the Labor Commission, Osborn and her agency have worked to keep Oklahoma’s on-the-job incidents down, helping the state rank well in workplace safety. The department has streamlined the state’s licensure system but wisely resisted calls for the elimination of licensure overall.

Osborn has taken the lead in advocating for developing Oklahoma’s workforce. Among her ideas is to bring back industrial arts classes to public schools. This advocacy could help the state train new workers in fields where we are desperately short.

Osborn’s time in the Legislature gives her insight on how to work with lawmakers on workforce needs and agency priorities.

While in the Legislature, she authored legislation that reformed the state’s workers compensation system, driving it toward mediation rather than lawsuits. This has helped employers save money while getting medical care to injured or sickened workers in a timelier manner.

Osborn’s opponents are Democrat Jack Henderson, a former Tulsa city councilor, and Libertarian Will Daughterty. Henderson is campaigning on improving pay equity and worker job security while Daugherty wants to see occupational license fees eliminated until a business owner makes a profit.

A good sign for a public official seeking reelection is how well that official’s office has functioned. Osborn’s tenure has been smooth, efficient and scandal-free.

In Drummond, Oklahomans will get an impressive litigator dedicated to fighting corruption and scandal. The decorated military fighter pilot has experience in criminal and civil law and holds himself outside the political elite.

As attorney general, he plans to more effectively transition in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision. He has met with the majority of tribal leaders and believes intergovernmental agreements can be reached. He recognizes tribal sovereignty but will defend the state against efforts to expand the decision beyond criminal law, which was the narrow focus of McGirt.

Coming from rural Oklahoma, he sees the trouble of illegal marijuana growers and promises to aggressively shut those down. He pledges greater transparency, getting immediate resolution to the state’s dozens of pending lawsuits about open records.

Drummond plans to keep the state’s legal work in his office, handling some cases himself. But, if requiring outside legal services, he says competitive bidding will be used to choose among Oklahoma attorneys with caps on fees.

He faces Libertarian Lynda Steele, who has not responded to messages to discuss her views.

In the Republican primary, we endorsed Osborn and Drummond and continue that support, believing both will serve all Oklahomans.