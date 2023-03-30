Tulsa Public Schools District 1 voters will choose their representative on Tuesday, and they would be best served by incumbent Stacey Woolley.

Woolley, a Choctaw Nation citizen, is a certified speech language pathologist with a specialty in dyslexia. She has five children, three of whom are currently attending TPS, and is seeking a second term. Previously, she volunteered at her children's schools, including as PTA president, and continues to be on the substitute teacher list.

Among Woolley's top accomplishments is refocusing school meetings to student achievement and simplifying operational votes to a consent agenda. She helped update the superintendent's evaluation, making it among the nation's few based almost entirely on student outcomes.

Woolley was integral in the strategic plan update with a series of listening sessions and community surveys. After nearly a year, it led to the Pathways to Opportunity plan, with priorities within six strategies.

District 1 includes the campuses of Clinton West, Council Oak, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

About 30,000 eligible voters live within the district. In the last election, only 881 voters cast a ballot.

Since then, public education has become the lighting rod in culture wars. Political ideologues are targeting school boards with anti-public school candidates and rhetoric. This has altered campaigns in tone and financing.

In just five years, TPS school board race spending went from less than $5,000 to now topping $50,000, attracting donations from political action committees and untraceable dark money. Woolley has been a victim of falsehoods circulating among anonymous mailers that we will not repeat here.

Opponent Jared Buswell is chairman of a Christian-based nonprofit operating in war-torn African communities. He has no prior involvement in TPS schools.

Some of his public comments raise concerns. They include saying public schools are under a "demonic stronghold" and that TPS is controlled by "hidden, dark, secret people." He has walked back the demon comment, saying it was meant for the crowd of City Elders, which promotes a "Biblical model of city governance."

But he holds firm on accusations that Woolley does the bidding of special interests and dictates the votes of three other board members. We have seen no evidence of these allegations.

The district needs stability, consistency and attention to the actual challenges in schools. It needs board members knowledgeable about Tulsa Public Schools. It doesn't need baseless accusations, conspiracy theories or pandering to certain audiences. That is why we endorse Woolley.

She has weathered this cultural shift with professionalism and calm. Often, she is the moderating voice at contentious meetings, striving to keep bickering and personal conflicts from spilling into public meetings.

Woolley's priorities for her next term would be teacher retention, school safety, student mental health, literacy and meeting the goals of the strategic plan. She understands that the role of a board member is independent oversight, not micro-management.

Public schools need proven champions, and, in this case, that is Woolley. She deserves a second term, and TPS students need her continued guidance.