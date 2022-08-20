Endorsement: Round up of Tulsa World endorsements for Tuesday's election

Voters on Tuesday will make decisions from municipal issues to state primary runoffs.

All of the nonpartisan Tulsa City Council races are contested. That’s the sign of a healthy democracy; voters are well-served with choices.

If no candidate gets 51% of the vote, the top two advance to a runoff on Nov. 8. We’ve made several endorsements, opting to wait in some races with multiple candidates.

Jeannie Cue for Tulsa City Council District 2. The third generation Tulsan has served with passion for residents in need of resources, people experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. She works with law enforcement, backs animal welfare projects and advocates for Route 66 development for tourism.

Crista Patrick for Tulsa City Council District 3. In four years, Patrick secured funding for a more walkable and safe district. She gained support for a local hate crimes ordinance and reduction of light pollution while showing leadership in issues of recycling and housing. Connie Dodson for Tulsa City Council District 6. During her 8-year service, Dodson helped establish the Tulsa Global District and secure funding for an additional fire station, historic increase in police staff levels, 11 miles of new road and complete makeover of McCullough Park.

Lori Decter Wright for Tulsa City Council District 7. The incumbent came in as a consensus builder and grew into a leader on housing and infrastructure issues, securing $35 million in street repairs for her district. She supported police budget increases and permitting process reforms.

Phil Lakin for Tulsa City Council District 8. The long-time resident ushered in an era of budget efficiency, city goal-setting and massive infrastructure projects in his district. He maintained civility while presiding over contentious public hearings and showed support for public safety and housing initiatives.

We have endorsed passage of three Tulsa City Charter amendments. The first removes a reference to a specific mayor salary. The second sets a 365-day residency requirement to run for mayor and council. The third expands the city auditor’s term to four years, staggered with the mayor.

In state primary runoffs, we endorsed: April Grace for state superintendent. Grace has been an educator for 30 years, earning honors including Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year. She has identified the teacher and staff shortage as a priority challenge along with student outcomes. Under her leadership, Shawnee Public Schools was the first district to offer telemedicine, showing innovative thinking. Grace has specific plans for improving the teacher pipeline and addressing the rise in youth mental health crisis.

Leslie Osborn for labor commissioner. After an effective legislative career, Osborn spent her first term as labor commissioner bolstering an important, but often overlooked, state agency. She has worked to keep down Oklahoma’s on-the-job incidents, helping the state rank well in workplace safety. Osborn has streamlined the licensure system and advocated for workforce development programs.