Endorsement: Political outsider Gentner Drummond best choice for attorney general

The attorney general's race features two good men with very different approaches and philosophy to the job. But Gentner Drummond shows more political independence with a clear vision for Oklahoma public safety and justice.

We supported Drummond during his run for attorney general in 2018, and our confidence in his ability has only grown.

In the Republican primary, Drummond is running against Attorney General John O'Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt 10 months ago. The general election opponent will be Libertarian Lynda Steele from Warr Acres.

O'Connor is a Tulsan with a career in civil law, and his political record is in nearly lock-step with Stitt. He has focused much attention on cultural, federal issues. With the mounting scandals from state vendor contracts and possible conflicts of interest from governor appointees, the Oklahoma attorney general must act without political influence.

That is Gentner Drummond.

He comes from outside the political elite and current Capitol establishment and has an impressive record in litigation, both criminal and civil. He would interrupt state government's business-as-usual, insider deals.

To be clear, Drummond is a conservative Republican, with values coming from the small-town of Hominy and decorated military service. He believes in the rule of law, strict oversight of taxpayer spending and small, open government.

Oklahoma faces two significant challenges in public safety: the rocky transition after the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision and the prevalence of illegal marijuana growers in rural Oklahoma. Drummond has specific plans for both.

Regarding McGirt, Drummond has met with the majority of tribal leaders in Oklahoma and believes intergovernmental agreements can be reached. He sees avenues for more cross-deputizing and better communication. Drummond recognizes tribal sovereignty — as do federal courts and the U.S. Constitution — but will defend the state against efforts to expand the decision beyond criminal law.

That's a responsible and reasonable solution.

Rural areas are plagued by illegal marijuana growers who may be involved in other types of criminal enterprises. Drummond says he would help law enforcement augment their work to more aggressively shut those down.

Drummond pledges greater transparency, getting immediate resolution to the state's dozens of pending lawsuits about open records. If going outside the AG's office for legal services, Drummond says he would use competitive bidding, put caps on fees and choose from Oklahoma attorneys.

However, Drummond plans to keep the state's legal work in-house, including handling cases himself.

In 1991, Drummond became a legitimate war hero leading the first allied fighter mission into Baghdad during Operation Desert Storm as a U.S. Air Force F-15 pilot. His service earned a long list of medals, including a Distinguished Flying Cross.

Upon return, he entered law and built a successful Tulsa practice, then venturing into businesses such as abstract work and banking. He and his wife have been active in numerous nonprofit boards and other volunteer projects.

Drummond has the ideas, drive and autonomous approach to best serve the interests of Oklahoma.

