Endorsement: Kim David, Todd Russ experienced lawmakers good fit for statewide office

Two term-limited lawmakers have our support for statewide offices they seek based on their industry experiences and public service.

We endorse state Sen. Kim David of Porter for the Corporation Commission and Rep. Todd Russ of Cordell for state treasurer. Both are Republicans with expertise in those fields.

David spent 12 years in the Senate, becoming the first woman to serve as majority leader and to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee. Much of her legislative work focused on the budget, energy, military and law enforcement. She has a background in petroleum geology and small business ownership.

The Corporation Commission regulates a large swath of industry, including oil and gas drilling, public utilities, natural gas pipelines, motor carriers and railroads.

Her opponent, Democrat Warigia Margaret Bowman, is an associate law professor and director of the Sustainable Energy and Resources Law program at The University of Tulsa College of Law. She also has an impressive breadth of energy knowledge and ideas.

In David, we see added strengths in her public service as a negotiator and consensus builder.

Russ served 12 years in the House and has more than 30 years experience in banking, leading several banks and a title company.

The treasurer manages the state’s money, investments and payoffs of interests on bonds and loans. The office oversees the state’s unclaimed property program and the 501 college savings investments.

Russ wants to ensure the college savings plans are getting the best returns and plans to investigate better ways to return unclaimed property, which is at $1 billion.

We are concerned with the national movement among Republican state treasurers in using public funds as leverage in wedge issues.

Earlier this year, the West Virginia state treasurer banned several banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo from state contracts because of reductions in coal investments in favor of cleaner energies. That led to dozens of Republican treasurers doing the same.

Oklahoma lawmakers passed the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act last session banning the state from doing business with financial firms discriminating against fossil fuel companies.

This is a slippery slope. In Texas, lawmakers banned banks with ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies and those not investing in gun manufacturers. The biggest banks left, costing Texas an extra $300 million to $500 million annually in interest.

For Oklahoma to get the best deal, cutting off options is bad business.

Russ must abide by the law, but we encourage him to have eyes wide open about this trend and warn lawmakers of the expensive consequences.

He is running against Democrat Charles de Counce, who has 20 years’ experience in finance and lending. He has personally reunited taxpayers with their unclaimed property to show the program’s inefficiency, and he believes the treasurer can be a better check on daily financial operations.

Libertarian Gregory Sadler did not return messages.

Like David, Russ has experience working with lawmakers in a partisan environment, a necessary skill in heading a state agency. Both are a good fit for these offices.