Endorsement: Joy Hofmeister best governor candidate to bridge divides, move Oklahoma forward

Every election gives voters a chance for introspection on the shape of Oklahoma’s future and who is best to lead us there. It’s a setting of priorities.

Four years ago, we endorsed Kevin Stitt with high hopes that a new voice — that of a business leader and a political outsider — might bring fresh perspectives on governance. The state was emerging from a teacher walkout, deep budget cuts and revenue failures, and an overall inability to tackle pressing issues.

We also endorsed Joy Hofmeister twice for state superintendent, impressed by her diplomatic, yet tough, approach and experience as a career educator and owner of a popular tutoring business. She took over a system thrown into chaos by a divisive leader in her own Republican Party.

Stitt and Hofmeister have different leadership and management styles rooted in conservatism. Hofmeister changed parties last year to challenge Stitt.

Oklahomans are emerging from a pandemic that devastated public health and the economy. It laid bare inequities in our community and ugly culture war divisions. We consider how each reacted in that time of trial, their accomplishments and vision for the state.

Stitt advanced the cause of criminal justice reform, using pardons and paroles to lessen prison overcrowding. He speaks of bolstering mental health services and put $2.8 billion in savings.

But the governor fell short in critical areas. Early on, he needlessly picked fights with tribes over gaming compacts that made any cooperation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision near impossible.

During the pandemic, Stitt prided himself on rejecting mask and shutdown mandates. The Commonwealth Fund report ranks Oklahoma’s response 50th (out of 51) in the nation, and most sources say the state suffered one of the highest COVID death rates in the nation with an estimated 17,000 lives lost. The Oklahoma Health Department went through three directors and four state epidemiologists.

Financial scandals have plagued the administration: $1.8 million to buy PPE that never arrived, $31 million in federal emergency education funds questioned in an audit, an unnecessary move of the public health lab, a pandemic center that never opened, millions in alleged overspending at state parks by Swadley’s B-B-Q and the Legislature taking over nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds due to Stitt’s inaction.

Political disagreements resulted in people removed from state commissions, including the state education board, Oklahoma Health Care Authority and veterans commission. The governor has criticized local school leaders and embraces private school voucher schemes.

Hofmeister’s first term as state superintendent included writing new standards for math and reading, eliminating end-of-instruction tests, providing free college entrance ACT and SAT tests for 11th graders, seeking changes to the school A-F grade card, and outlining a new education plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

When the pandemic struck, she presented a plan for minimum safety guidelines for districts based on local transmission rates. The Stitt-appointed state education board did not approve the measure. She used federal pandemic funds for PPE, a counselor corps, summer enrichment program and other critical needs for districts.

She is against private school vouchers, has met with tribal leaders to mend fences and retains a conservative fiscal outlook.

Above all, this race is about how Oklahomans treat one another. The tone of leadership matters and relationship-building is paramount to success.

We believe Hofmeister is the best person for the job. In her public service, she ramped down division and welcomed differing opinions. She has a mind for details and policy, which is critical for effective governance.

In this moment, Oklahomans need Hofmeister’s transcendence of bitter partisanship and embrace of inclusiveness.

