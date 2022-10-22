Endorsement: Jena Nelson has best ideas, attitude and ability to lead public schools into next era as state superintendent

The best candidate to change the tone and direction of Oklahoma public schools is Jena Nelson for state superintendent.

Nelson, a Democrat, grew up in rural Oklahoma public schools and is among the most decorated teachers in the state. She was last year’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and received several national honors. She taught English at Classen School of Advanced Studies Middle School in Oklahoma City until about two months ago, campaigning in her off hours to not disrupt the education of her students.

Her background includes running a small business and working as a real estate agent. She has written grants and curriculum at the state and national levels and has provided training to other teachers.

As state superintendent, Nelson says her priorities would be to address the teacher flight, provide more services for student mental health needs and ensure public funds stay with public schools.

These reflect the truth of the biggest challenges and concerns facing public educators. Oklahoma is shattering records annually in emergency certification approvals, going from 32 in 2011 to more than 3,800 this year.

Schools are scrambling to offer advanced classes, special education, STEM and other programs because they can’t find teachers. This affects academic outcomes, which Nelson agrees are not where they should be.

Attacks on educators over culture war talking points drummed up by national provocateurs has taken its toll and contributed to the staffing shortage. These are unnecessary distractions that paint a false picture of public schools.

Nelson is rooted in reality, and this includes doable approaches to the rising youth mental health needs. She would expand the counselor corps started by Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and arrange more telehealth services for schools to link students to therapists.

For more than 10 years, Nelson has used trauma-informed teaching practices and has demonstrated that in national workshops to educators and administrators.

Nelson is against using public money for private schools, pointing to Oklahoma’s other school choice options. She champions rural schools as the heart of small-town communities.

Her ideas revolve around collaboration, partnerships and respect.

Her opponent, state Education Secretary Ryan Walters, regularly posts videos on social media from his car criticizing schools for “wokeness,” library materials and transgender student policies. He has called for revoking teacher certifications for what amounts to political differences. He once pledged to return all federal dollars but rolled that back after criticisms emerged.

While serving as education secretary, Walters is also CEO of a nonprofit that is funded by national school privatization and charter school expansion advocates.

More concerning is how Walters handles public money. Every federal dollar he oversaw in the pandemic relief aid ($31 million) is now under investigation for mismanagement. The state has sued to recover some of those funds, but that doesn’t bode well when considering the complicated state education budget of about $3 billion.

Our confidence is in Nelson, who has the right attitude, solutions and ability to lead public schools into the next era.