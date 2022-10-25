Endorsement: Good fit in voting for incumbent in HD 12 and newcomer in HD 23

Voters in House districts located to the east of Tulsa would benefit best by electing an incumbent for HD 12 and a newcomer to HD 23.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, a Republican, is up for his third term in HD 12, which includes Coweta, Porter and parts of Broken Arrow. He reflects the views of the majority of his constituents by defending public schools, law enforcement and the middle class.

McDugle says he is against vouchers for private schools, pointing to robust public education in his rural areas. He supports eliminating the state grocery tax and keeping a plentiful state savings account.

Recently, McDugle began advocating for death row inmate Richard Glossip, who was convicted in a 1997 Oklahoma City for a murder-for-hire beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese. McDugle is one of several lawmakers convinced of his innocence.

That took him into considering other criminal justice areas such as education for inmates and court reforms for more attorney transparency and reasons for appeal.

Because McDugle shows great empathy in criminal justice, it’s confusing that he sponsored House Bill 1674. It’s a dangerous, reactionary and embarrassing law that grants immunity to run over protestors.

His challenger, Democrat Crystal LaGrone, has an information technology background and is running on a platform of jobs, roads/infrastructure and public schools. She’s fiscally conservative and critical of the focus on wedge issues.

Though we disagree with McDugle at times, he has been an effective champion for his district.

In HD 23, voters would be best served supporting Democratic candidate Susan Young. The district includes Verdigris, Catoosa and part of east Tulsa County.

Young has a long history as a social worker, giving her insight into the mental health issues currently confronting the state.

Her goals include improving teacher pay and increasing per pupil spending in public schools, two needed elements for giving common education the boost it needs. She also believes, as we do, that private school vouchers would hurt rural schools, some of which are in her district.

Young also seeks more investment in trade schools and higher education, citing the state’s need for a better-prepared workforce.

She supports trimming the statewide grocery sales tax, but wants to keep an eye on the fiscal impact that would have on the state’s budget.

Among her other goals are increasing enrollment for students studying to be doctors and nurses, and she wants to see Medicaid rates match those of Medicare.

Young is running against Republican incumbent Terry O’Donnell. O’Donnell has served his constituents well in HD 23 including supporting teacher pay raises and backing criminal justice reforms.

But we believe that before serving further, he must resolve the legal entanglements stemming from a 2021 indictment where he is accused of using his position as a legislator to pass a law that allowed his wife to become a tag agent.

O’Donnell has maintained his innocence.

Given Oklahoma’s pressing needs for schools, workforce development and mental health, we believe a voice like Young’s is needed in the Legislature.