Endorsement: For Phil Lakin for Tulsa City Council District 8

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin entered office in 2011 just after the council went through a dysfunctional period of gridlock and public feuds. He was part of a new era of civility, transparency and professionalism.

Lakin is an even-tempered advocate for his district while equally concerned about the city’s overall progress. He’s often a moderating voice during difficult, emotional conversations.

The district’s boundaries run roughly north-south from a section near 61st Street to just past 131st Street and east-west from Harvard Avenue to Memorial Drive, tapering off to Riverside Drive and Sheridan Road.

As the Tulsa Community Foundation’s CEO, Lakin brings a nonprofit and business approach to city governance. He helped establish an annual retreat with the council members and mayor to set goals followed by regular meetings around budget priorities.

That ushered in more efficient budget process and better communication among the city’s leaders.

With his methodical style to financial matters, Lakin is an organized representative with spreadsheets and analysis to guide his decision-making.

During his service as council chairman, Lakin led the public hearings on findings from the city’s Equality Indicators reports. It challenged city leaders and residents to face discrepancies among different groups of people.

The hearings had the potential for combativeness. Instead, Lakin let everyone have their say, kept decorum, encouraged discussion and pushed for action plans. He recognizes the need for honest discussions to understand problems.

District 8 has seen significant infrastructure improvements under Lakin’s leadership. Much of the district was developed before the roads were adequately updated to handle the traffic.

One of the biggest projects was the $29 million widening of Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st streets funded by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax. He’s working with city engineers on a routine schedule for street maintenance to avoid the more costly replacement and continues advocating for a south Tulsa dam.

Lakin helped review city fines and fees and is currently part of a similar survey of municipal housing policies. He’s backed efforts to bolster police and fire department budgets and resources.

He played an instrumental role in a funding proposal that gave $6.5 million in federal relief funds to the municipal court. This will allow extended hours and improve communication to assist defendants in avoiding arrest warrants for nonpayment.

It’s not unusual for Lakin to spend 20 to 30 hours a week answering constituent questions and working to remedy their problems. He updates city projects on all the social media pages for each of his district’s neighborhood association sites.

His opponent, Scott Houston, is a businessman running on a conservative values platform.

We appreciate Lakin’s experience and institutional knowledge. He doesn’t politicize the role, focusing on the nonpartisan nuts-and-bolts of improving his district and city.

Lakin’s brand of leadership benefits the council and city, and we support his re-election.