Endorsement: For Lori Decter Wright for Tulsa City Council District 7

When Lori Decter Wright first ran for Tulsa City Council four years ago, her goal was to be a consensus builder. Since then, she also has governed during a 500-year flood, a pandemic and a recession.

The District 7 incumbent has taken a lead on issues of housing and homelessness while championing her district’s economic development and infrastructure.

Decter Wright — the current council chairwoman — deserves another term.

She is in a three-person race against Jerry Griffin and Ken Reddick. Griffin is currently halfway through his first term as a Tulsa Public Schools board member. Reddick previously ran an unsuccessful campaign against Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The District 7 boundaries run north-south from about 41st to 101st streets, and east-west from Sheridan to Garnett roads. A few neighborhoods north to 31st Street and east to 129th East Avenue are included.

This includes some of Tulsa’s most significant retail areas along with a mix of housing from low-income and working-class to higher-end homes.

Decter Wright developed comprehensive constituent outreach through social media, email, and virtual and in-person meetings. She consistently jumps in to help in crisis situations.

A sudden shutdown of the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments in her district due to unsafe conditions last year immediately displaced more than 200 people. Decter Wright was on site daily working to find housing for the families and understand how the living environment had deteriorated without the city’s notice.

She heads the Residential Rental Property Habitability Working Group to examine how the city can strengthen its housing policies, seeking to strike a balance that protects residents and landlords. Councilors Phil Lakin and Jeannie Cue also serve on this group.

Housing continues to be a priority for Decter Wright, who says the city needs to use incentives wisely to encourage development of affordable housing and acceptance of Section 8 vouchers. She has working-class families in mind while doing this work.

She has prioritized infrastructure by securing $35 million for street repairs, reconstruction and widening projects in the district.

Decter Wright is executive director of Kendall Whittier Inc., a nonprofit focused on food insecurity in several Tulsa neighborhoods. She remains active in her homeowners association and in the public schools her children attend.

She supported increasing the police budget by $8.6 million for pay increases and by $12 million for their equipment and capital needs. Also, she backed funding for the Tulsa Police Department’s Community Response Team for mental health crisis calls.

Decter Wright was part of reforming the permitting process to make it easier on businesses and supports renovating and expanding the Tulsa Animal Shelter.

She has proven to be a capable leader in many areas of public life, and we support her reelection.