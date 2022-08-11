Endorsement: For Jeannie Cue in Tulsa City Council District 2

For 10 years, Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue has done the work District 2 residents expect. She shows up in her community, does her homework, listens and acts in good faith for solutions.

Cue is a third-generation Tulsan who grew up on the southwest side of the city. She is a retired emergency room charge nurse and American Airlines employee with decades of volunteer service in her district, including with school groups, business associations and nonprofits.

District 2 includes a good portion of south Tulsa, including the successful Tulsa Hills shopping center and the Southern Hills and Oral Roberts University areas. But she is acutely aware of the challenges plaguing the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue corridor.

It’s an area that was troubled for years before she took office, with deep issues of poverty, crime and lack of resources. But she’s determined to turn it around.

Cue supports bolstering law enforcement in the area, including once assisting in a public safety grant for community policing. She is part of a working group to find ways to make housing safer for residents.

After a medical clinic closed in the area, Cue used her connections to attract a new one inside an existing nonprofit. She’s been known to go door-to-door talking to residents about their problems.

Homelessness remains a priority, an issue she brought to the council after having volunteered as a nurse in the Day Center medical clinic. She also champions issues for older and disabled people, such as sidewalk access and other infrastructure challenges.

She has an equal passion for Tulsa Animal Welfare, calling the conditions at the shelter “heartbreaking” and supporting its renovation and expansion.

Among her favorite topics is Route 66. She helped establish the Route 66 Commission in the Mayor Dewey Bartlett administration, securing money in the Vision tax package for projects connected to the historic highway. She continues to be active in the Route 66 Village and Station.

This joy for Route 66 comes from her years of traveling and wanting others to know of Tulsa’s unique offerings. She sees this as a key tourism attraction for Tulsa.

Her opponent, Aaron Bisogno, has challenged her in two previous races.

Cue’s work ethic reflects her passion for public service. She is honest about what she knows and doesn’t know, and she then seeks answers and takes action. She’s the type of councilor to answers calls from 7 a.m. to midnight and who works tirelessly for others.

Just as important, she is a team player with other councilors. That’s an often underappreciated value in an elected official.

District 2 has been well-represented by Cue, and we support her reelection.