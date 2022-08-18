Endorsement: For Connie Dodson for Tulsa City Council District 6

After living in District 6 for more than 30 years, Connie Dodson has experienced the area’s evolution into racially and ethnically diverse neighborhoods that need more infrastructure, housing and economic resources.

In her eight years as a city councilor, she harnessed that new energy to support the establishment of the Tulsa Global District, new housing developments, an additional fire station and complete overhaul of McCullough Park.

Dodson is leading the district’s turnaround into a robust destination and deserves the opportunity to continue her work.

District 6 boundaries are roughly north-south from 11th to 41st streets and east-west from about Mingo Road to 273rd East Ave.

Among Dodson’s priorities are to get more city infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, into undeveloped sections to generate more interest by business and housing developers.

Dodson has shown success in this already. During her service, at least seven housing developments have occurred along 31st Street east of 177th East Avenue, the first since annexation of the area. She also secured funding in the last bond package for 11 miles of new roads, 10 intersection updates and a new bridge.

Public safety ranks high with Dodson approving a historic staffing increase for Tulsa Police.

For the Tulsa Fire Department, Dodson approved more than $50 million for new fire trucks and equipment and helped secure funding for a new fire station in the district — Fire Station 33 located near 41st and 129th East Avenue. She pushed for higher TFD funding to put four firefighters on a truck per call, which is the national safety guideline.

The Tulsa Global District was created as a nonprofit two years ago as a Main Street American Affiliate to boost commercial revitalization in the 21st Street and Garnett Road corridor. Dodson was instrumental in that effort and would like to see a business incubator come on board.

With $3.6 million from the Vision tax package, Dodson was able to get a complete makeover of McCullough Park, near 25th Street and Garnett Road. It will include a water playground, pump track bike park, walking trails, a plaza and multi-use sports court.

Dodson sat on the animal welfare working group to update policies and renovate and expand the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter. She also has an eye on housing policy regarding code enforcement and consequences of short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

A lot of her time is in constituent problem-solving, from things like an unusually high water bill to a neighbor keeping illegal animals as pets.

Other candidates are Christian Bengel, who previously ran against Dodson, and political newcomer Lewana Harris.

Dark money PACs are targeting Dodson with misrepresentations and falsehoods. These are unfair characterizations of Dodson in an attempt to bring partisanship into city governance. We urge voters to reject these dirty tactics.

Dodson has served her district and city well, and we support her re-election.