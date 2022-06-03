Endorsement: Cindy Byrd proven strong state auditor and inspector

Incumbent State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd stands above others at the Capitol as a true public servant.

In her first term, Byrd has spoken uncomfortable truth to power, avoided partisanship and produced impeccable audits. She has proven to be a solid, independent watchdog over taxpayer funds. She follows the money and tells straight facts.

That is what Oklahoma needs in its auditor and inspector.

Byrd, a Republican, is running for re-election and drawn one opponent. The primary determines the winner.

Among the high-profile audits Byrd has released is a complicated examination of Epic Charter Schools that led her to file a lawsuit after its founders refused to turn over some documents. The result was what she called "the largest abuse of taxpayer funds" in Oklahoma's history.

The Epic founders swiftly retaliated by claiming Byrd's staff was biased and finding sympathetic lawmakers to attack the power of the office, most notably Oklahoma City's Sen. Paul Rosino's failed attempt to undercut the agency's authority. The audit withstood criticism and remains a damning document regarding the business practices of Epic's founders.

Byrd also found the Oklahoma State Health Department completely disregarded state laws, took shortcuts and wasted public money. Plus, the state never received $5.4 million in pandemic supplies promised by a vendor.

Those are among the big reveals, but Byrd didn't let smaller fraud get by, either.

An audit found the Tryon police chief misappropriated about 13% of its city's annual budget on purchases for personal guns, hunting equipment and ATM withdrawals at casinos. Another investigation revealed a Stillwater Public Schools cafeteria worker stole more than $200,00 from school lunches payments over a 7-year period.

And, the list goes on.

Byrd does her job well. She isn't a flashy, headline-grabbing elected official. She is a worker bee who stands on the side of law, fairness and transparency. Audits are placed online for everyone to see. She is methodical in her explanations of findings.

Most importantly, she doesn't back down. Political pressure on the state auditor isn't new, but it's been particularly aggressive the past four years. She has provided a calm and even hand during tumultuous times.

She spent 20 years as an auditor in the office before being elected to run the agency. Byrd made changes to stabilize turnover and speed up the auditing processes. She is the best candidate for the office, having shown political independence and expertise in her field.

The number of investigative audits requested by the state auditor jumped from about five to 50 in her first term, including a first-of-its-kind examination of the State Education Department. This is part of the 350 to 370 audits conducted a year.

Byrd is capable of handling these challenges, and Oklahoma would be well-serve by her election.

