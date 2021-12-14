Editorials: Journalists targeted same as terrorists for doing their jobs

An alarming investigation published on Yahoo News with other reporting by The Associated Press shows government officials used terrorist tracking databases to scrutinize U.S.-based journalists who were not considered public threats.
The information comes from a series of documents including a 500-page Homeland Security Department inspector general’s report. It reveals that a special, and largely unknown, division in Customs and Border Protection accessed classified resources to examine Americans — reporters, congressional members and nonprofit workers — as protocol.
These include a person’s travel records and financial and personal information. In one case, a reporter’s mother and brother were added to an investigation, along with a possible romantic interest. None was considered a danger to national security.
At least 20 reporters, including a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, were subjected to this invasive examination.
These are not resources for routine background checks. These are highly sensitives databases for surveillance used to track — and potentially build criminal cases against — people believed to be public safety threats.
Instead, officials accessed these to follow reporters’ movements. It’s something out of a spy novel and a complete violation of civil liberties and abuse of power.
No matter the political party, journalists are at times at odds with those in power. The First Amendment provides protection to seek how government authorities are doing their jobs.
That doesn’t make reporters an enemy of the state.
Officials sometimes react to stories they don’t like by going after the reporter instead of focusing on the issues being reported. Historically, this has led to things like FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s enemies list.
In recent years, federal investigators in the Obama administration secretly seized phone records of some national reporters and editors. That information included office and home phone lines and cellphones. The Justice Department under the Trump administration obtained records of journalists and Democratic members of Congress and their aides.
In a sign of progress, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this year formally prohibited prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists in leak investigations, with some exceptions.
The inspector general looking into the use of classified databases referred three federal employees for possible criminal charges, but the Justice Department declined prosecution.
Reporters do not get special privileges to do their jobs. They work within the same rules and laws of public access governing all Americans.
If a government official can target a reporter for the same treatment as a suspected terrorist, the same can be done to any American. That sounds Orwellian, but that’s the kind of thing reporters are working to prevent.