Editorials: Journalists targeted same as terrorists for doing their jobs

Instead, officials accessed these to follow reporters’ movements. It’s something out of a spy novel and a complete violation of civil liberties and abuse of power.

No matter the political party, journalists are at times at odds with those in power. The First Amendment provides protection to seek how government authorities are doing their jobs.

That doesn’t make reporters an enemy of the state.

Officials sometimes react to stories they don’t like by going after the reporter instead of focusing on the issues being reported. Historically, this has led to things like FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s enemies list.

In recent years, federal investigators in the Obama administration secretly seized phone records of some national reporters and editors. That information included office and home phone lines and cellphones. The Justice Department under the Trump administration obtained records of journalists and Democratic members of Congress and their aides.

In a sign of progress, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this year formally prohibited prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists in leak investigations, with some exceptions.