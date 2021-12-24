Editorial: Yes, Virginia, Santa exists in love, generosity and devotion

It was 124 years ago when an 8-year-old girl, Virginia O’Hanlon, wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun newspaper about a serious concern she had about the celebration of Christmas.
Publisher and editor Francis Pharcellus Church was so inspired by the letter that he quickly wrote an unsigned, front-page editorial answering little Virginia’s question. It originally ran on Sept. 21, 1897, under the headline, “Is There a Santa Claus?”
The response was overwhelming, and the Sun reprinted it every year at Christmastime until the newspaper closed in 1949 (though the name was revived in another publication that folded in 2008).
It was an uncharacteristic response from Church, who was known as curmudgeonly, sardonic writer. Virginia O’Hanlon grew up to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from Columbia and Fordham universities and was a life-long teacher and school administrator. She died in 1971.
The editorial has been translated into at least 20 languages and is believed to be the most-reprinted in history and probably the most beloved, appearing in every form of media.
Here it is, reprinted as it first appeared. It’s still worth reading:
“DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.
“Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
“Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’
“Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”
- VIRGINIA O’HANLON, 115 WEST 95th STREET
The editor’s response:
Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little.
In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias.
There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus.
The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see... No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
Featured video: