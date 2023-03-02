Regarding Tuesday's vote on State Question 820, which would legalize recreation marijuana, we have conflicted views centering on the state's ability to shore up its problems in enforcement.

After medical marijuana was approved through a state question in 2018, lawmakers and other anti-marijuana advocates dithered for years on building infrastructure for it. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority went through four executive directors in three years. Lawmakers and agency heads attempted to undercut the law rather than strengthen it.

At one point, county sheriffs waited weeks to hear from state regulators about the legality of a local grower. This wasted time in constructing guardrails to protect the burgeoning industry from criminals.

It led to individuals fraudulently obtaining licenses and illegal operations that exported marijuana out of state. No tracking system was in place, and product testing and labeling was poor.

That changed a couple of years ago. The OMMA has an effective leader in Adria Berry and doubled its staff. Attorney General Gentner Drummond stepped up prosecutions and made this a priority. A seed-to-sale inventory tracking system has been implemented, but the kinks are still being worked out with a national vendor.

Opponents of SQ 820 say the state needs more time to completely get a handle on medical marijuana. But the state has had five years to do that work.

We believe the leaders in place are capable of ramping up and tightening these processes.

Opponents also are concerned about the possible proliferation of marijuana usage, particularly among youth, if the question passes. We share those concerns, backed by years of advocating for better mental health access.

Nearly all medical associations oppose any legalization, often citing a need for more research. But existing reports are not conclusive.

The Oklahoma Youth Behavior Risk Surveys show that teenagers are using marijuana less frequently since medical marijuana's legalization. A national analysis found no evidence that marijuana legalization laws have increased youth usage in those states.

Regardless, we do not believe that prohibition is the way to stop teenagers — or adults — from using intoxicating substances. If anything, through its drug laws, our country has criminalized brain health disorders.

What we like in SQ 820 is the higher age of 21 to buy marijuana (compared to 18 for medical); quantity limitations (1 ounce, six mature plants and six seedling plants); increased taxation (15% compared to 7% on medical); rules for preparing and labeling products; and tighter limits on licenses.

Also, private businesses and residences would still have the right to ban or restrict marijuana use, and people with certain marijuana convictions could seek expungement, resentencing, reversals or modifications.

Compared to the medical marijuana law, SQ 820 is stricter and more comprehensive.

Its passage would not eliminate the medical marijuana option. But, if it is passed, we encourage the Legislature to revisit that law and try to match it to SQ 820.

We support SQ 820 to bring better scrutiny and safety to the users, growers and community. This is a more honest way of having legal marijuana than the weed-by-the-wink system Oklahoma has now.