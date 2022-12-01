Editorial: World AIDS Day a reminder that the virus has never been eradicated

A stigmatized disease stepped out of the darkness in 1988 when World AIDS Day was founded as the first international public health awareness day. It has been commemorated on Dec. 1 every year since.

With the world gripped by COVID-19 since 2020, it’s easy to forget the struggle in the 1980s for attention on the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. It’s been well documented that it was an ignored epidemic in the U.S. largely because the majority of victims were gay men.

That morally bankrupt approach worsened into a global public health crisis. Change came from the advocacy of high-profile celebrities, public figures, scientists, patients and loved ones of those affected.

Globally, AIDS deaths reached a peak in 2004, and the annual number has been reduced by 68% since then. Since 2010, the yearly infection rate has come down 52% internationally. Much of that is due to heavy investments from the United States.

In total since the epidemic began, 84.2 million people have been infected with HIV and 40.1 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Now people with HIV can live long, healthy lives with treatment and therapies, even reducing the virus to undetectable levels. HIV can be managed like a chronic disease rather than viewed as a death sentence.

Early detection of HIV remains critical to getting the proper care. Still, there is no cure, and the medications can cost into the thousands of dollars.

In Oklahoma, during the past five years, about 21% of newly diagnosed HIV cases were among people testing late. That means that within three months of their first positive HIV test, they get an AIDS diagnosis.

Oklahoma is one of seven states with the highest rural burden of HIV, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2020, Oklahoma had 6,603 residents living with HIV. That same year, 333 Oklahomans received a new diagnosis of HIV, and 155 died, according to AIDSVu, a project of Emory University.

Now is not the time to think HIV and AIDS have gone away. Viruses have a way of rebounding. Prevention and early treatment can save lives.

The highest HIV rates in Oklahoma are in the counties of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Greer and Blaine. About 82% of Oklahomans with HIV are men, and 51% are white.

HIV disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic Oklahomans. By rate, Black men are 3.7 times that of white men to have an HIV diagnosis. For Hispanic men, it is 1.5 times more.

Black women are 7.5 times that of white women to have an HIV diagnosis. Black women’s rate is two times the rate for Hispanic women.

While Oklahoma mandates an HIV curriculum in public schools, it hasn’t been updated since 1987. Fear of talking about sex to teenagers only worsens problems like public health and domestic violence.

On this World AIDS Day, we take a moment to celebrate progress but push for more in education and health care equity.