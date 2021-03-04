Editorial: Workers braving dangerous weather to aid homeless people deserve award

Tulsa has a tradition of groups coordinating efforts to reduce homelessness in the city; the latest natural disaster highlighted how well that works.

The city two years ago developed a long-term affordable housing plan with a goal of making homelessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring.” The plan has specific actions from prevention through housing supports.

The emergency gave outreach workers a chance to connect with most of this population within a few days. It helped build trust to work on individual stable housing plans.

This could only be accomplished through the generosity of Tulsans, who gave more than $1.4 million for motel rooms and related costs. About $600,000 more is needed to secure permanent housing for those put into shelter during the storm.

We encourage all Tulsans to continue the financial support at housingsolutionstulsa.org.

The full hearts and hard work of people like the homeless outreach workers make Tulsa a special city with a reputation for philanthropy.

We join the city councilors in giving our thanks to the people who risked much to protect others.