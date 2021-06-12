Editorial: Work, talent leadership lead OU to fifth WCWS victory

Here’s three cheers for the University of Oklahoma softball team, winners of the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

It is OU’s fifth national championship in softball, the first since 2017.

The team’s path through the WCWS was exciting indeed. OU lost its first game to upstart James Madison University, an unseeded team that had a secret weapon in ace pitcher Odicci Alexander.

OU came back through the loser’s bracket, eventually defeating JMU twice to qualify for the best-of-three championship series.

Again, OU lost the first game of the championship round against Florida State, meaning the team had to win Wednesday and Thursday games or go back to Norman disappointed.

Softball is a team sport, but Giselle Juarez, named most outstanding player in the series, was the essential element of OU’s championship.

Juarez, a graduating senior, pitched a complete game 6-2 victory Wednesday, then came back to pitch another complete game win, 5-1, Thursday. She made the final out, catching a Florida State pop-up.