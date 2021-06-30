Editorial: With Tulsa's COVID-19 numbers rising again, everyone eligible for vaccination should get vaccinated

Tulsa's COVID-19 numbers are rising, which gives some health officials cause for concern.

In Tulsa County, new COVID-19 cases increased 58% the week June 15-21, going from 160 to 253.

This is a Tulsa problem. Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, pointed out that Tulsa County has almost 150,000 fewer residents than Oklahoma County but recorded 168 more new cases.

All of that needs to be put in context. A 58% increase is a lot and not good, but 253 cases is not much compared to the peak of the pandemic, when Tulsa County was seeing as many as 4,402 new cases a week and sustained more than 2,000 new cases a week for four months. We're not there, but we also shouldn't want to be headed back in that direction.

It's all related to the so-called delta variant, which is a lot more contagious than the original novel coronavirus. So far, medical evidence shows that people who have been vaccinated are protected against the delta virus, though the information isn't decisive.

Tulsa's problem seems to be coming over the state line from Missouri, which has the highest number of new cases daily in the nation, the experts say, although things going on right here can control what happens next.