Editorial: Who are Oklahomans to believe about COVID data? Hospitals or the state?

By contrast, the State Health Department paints a better picture, showing 57 to 97 beds available in the state this week. That’s in conflict with hospital officials saying they are maxed out.

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye says there appears to be a “disconnect internally” and that he is not sure which set of data is more accurate.

Frye acknowledged that the hospitals are stressed but that the state has a different view: “We feel like we have capacity in our state.”

So, who are Oklahomans to believe?

The reality is that when people go to hospitals, there may not be a place for them.

That has been backed up by reporting across the state with hospital administrators, doctors, nurses and patients. Their messages and stories are similar and persistent.

Hospitals have moved into public outreach to increase vaccinations to help alleviate the crisis.

This is particularly important, with other front-line workers such as police officers, teachers and city employees still showing hesitancy for vaccinations and masks.