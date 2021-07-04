Editorial: While troubles remain, July 4, 2021, feels meaningful

Happy Independence Day.
July 4 has been a day of American celebration for more than two centuries.
In some of those years, the moment has been especially meaningful.
Two great American icons made their debuts on July 4. In 1884, the people of France presented the Statue of Liberty to the American people in Paris. In 1960, the 50-star U.S. flag was officially unfurled.
Many of us are old enough to remember the fireworks, concerts and tall ships of the nation’s bicentennial celebration — July 4, 1976.
July 4, 2021, may have a similarly special flavor that will echo into the future if it marks the cautious national reemergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We don’t discount the continuing threat of the virus. The nation has fallen short of President Biden’s goal of 70% vaccination by this point, and variant strains are spreading too quickly in some areas, including Tulsa. That raises the frightening possibility of a future mutation that is not controlled by the vaccination.
Those real concerns aside, however, it would be false not to recognize that the nation, the state and Tulsa are behaving as if the worst is over and that it’s time to come back.
Restaurants are serving unmasked customers indoors.
Passengers are returning to air travel.
Baseball stadiums and concert halls from New York to Los Angeles are returning to full capacity seating.
And Tulsa’s Folds of Honor FreedomFest, the area’s biggest and best fireworks display, postponed and then canceled in 2020, will return to RiverParks on Sunday night. An estimated 80,000 people will gather at the river, and thousands more will watch in the surrounding miles.
The rockets’ red glare will again celebrate American liberty.
Last year’s Independence Day was full of anxiety and national division over the nature of freedom: Did requiring citizens to wear masks in public places somehow constitute a violation of the spirit of 1776, or was it a commonsense effort to save lives? We made no secret that we came down on the side of masks, which we are convinced preserved the integrity of the local health care system, prevented greater transmission of disease and saved lives.
We won’t pretend that a year later the nation is unified in spirit. Severe political division remains a fact, and there is a strong sense of unease among many about the tenuous future of the nation’s physical and fiscal health. The number who openly feel disaffected with the nation after years of unfulfilled promises of an equitable society seems to be growing.