Editorial: While troubles remain, July 4, 2021, feels meaningful

Happy Independence Day.

July 4 has been a day of American celebration for more than two centuries.

In some of those years, the moment has been especially meaningful.

Two great American icons made their debuts on July 4. In 1884, the people of France presented the Statue of Liberty to the American people in Paris. In 1960, the 50-star U.S. flag was officially unfurled.

Many of us are old enough to remember the fireworks, concerts and tall ships of the nation’s bicentennial celebration — July 4, 1976.

July 4, 2021, may have a similarly special flavor that will echo into the future if it marks the cautious national reemergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We don’t discount the continuing threat of the virus. The nation has fallen short of President Biden’s goal of 70% vaccination by this point, and variant strains are spreading too quickly in some areas, including Tulsa. That raises the frightening possibility of a future mutation that is not controlled by the vaccination.

Those real concerns aside, however, it would be false not to recognize that the nation, the state and Tulsa are behaving as if the worst is over and that it’s time to come back.