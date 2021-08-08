Editorial: Which rape kits should be tested quickly? All of them.

The Tulsa Police Department has a forensic lab and has partnered with an outside lab to help test backlogged kits and current cases. A federal grant has helped fund the effort.

2019’s Senate Bill 975 requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to send rape kits for testing within 20 days of the collection of physical evidence, but the law hasn’t resolved a logjam of rape tests, nor has it speeded results in many cases.

Part of the problem is the horrifying number of rapes in Oklahoma. The number has been steadily rising since 2011, when 1,459 cases were reported in the state. In 2019 2,364 cases were reported, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation statistics.

Which rape kits should be tested quickly? All of them.

That gathers timely evidence in current cases and helps police connect rapes that were previously unlinked.

We don’t argue with how TPD prioritizes cases, but we say the need to prioritize them works against the interests of justice and public safety.