Editorial: Which rape kits should be tested quickly? All of them.

We understand why the Tulsa Police Department is setting priorities for which rape kits get tested and how fast, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept.
Faced with continuing backlogs of rape kits, TPD is among state police departments that are making difficult decisions about which cases get tested and when.
TPD is using four priority levels, Oklahoma Watch recently reported.
The first tier is what the department considers the most violent rapes, typically by a stranger and with the use of a deadly weapon. Those rape kits can be tested within a day or two.
The second tier includes cases involving multiple victims or an element in the investigation that has shown a need for a rushed test. Those kits are tested in about a week.
But the speed drops off rapidly in the third tier — date rape cases where there is no dispute about sexual contact but an issue of consent. Such cases may not be tested for six to seven months.
The final tier includes cases with uncooperative victims who report rapes but don’t want to follow through with an investigation or prosecution.
The Tulsa Police Department has a forensic lab and has partnered with an outside lab to help test backlogged kits and current cases. A federal grant has helped fund the effort.
2019’s Senate Bill 975 requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to send rape kits for testing within 20 days of the collection of physical evidence, but the law hasn’t resolved a logjam of rape tests, nor has it speeded results in many cases.
Part of the problem is the horrifying number of rapes in Oklahoma. The number has been steadily rising since 2011, when 1,459 cases were reported in the state. In 2019 2,364 cases were reported, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation statistics.
Which rape kits should be tested quickly? All of them.
That gathers timely evidence in current cases and helps police connect rapes that were previously unlinked.
We don’t argue with how TPD prioritizes cases, but we say the need to prioritize them works against the interests of justice and public safety.
Obviously, evidence of a serial rapist may well be found in the kit of an uncooperative victim whose kit sits untested. Not only the uncooperative victim’s circumstances need to be considered here. We also need to consider the rapist’s next victim.
We don’t fault TPD for dealing with a situation as it has to, but we say the situation cries out for state funding and facilities to go along with the state’s submission mandate.
If it’s a question of costs — each rape test costs around $600 — then the state needs to come up with the money.
If it’s a question of laboratory capacity, the state needs to come up with more capacity.
The clear public policy statement of SB 975 was that extended delays in rape kit testing aren’t acceptable. They deny victims justice and leave our community at risk.
It’s time to solve this problem once and for all.
Featured video: