Editorial: We're skeptical about initial plans for a new home for city courts, jail and public safety leadership

But the spaces are serviceable, and while public safety is a priority for the city, that generally doesn’t mean comfortable offices in a suburban setting for the brass. At least, that’s not high on the list.

One commenter said that it’s hard to imagine providing a new home to the police and fire departments when thousands of Tulsans have no home at all. It’s an interesting point that focuses on what should be the city’s highest priorities for improving the quality of life in Tulsa moving forward.

The State Farm location is problematic. Good logistics dictate that the police and fire chiefs and the emergency operations center should be located in the central business district with the mayor and City Council. Locating the city jail and the municipal courts in on the southeast outskirts is a significant burden to people who live in other parts of the city. It would mean more unproductive time for police officers and miles on their cars to transport prisoners.

The city’s highway system and business patterns define that police, fire and emergency operations leadership and the city jail belong downtown.