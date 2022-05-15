Editorial: Welcoming PGA fans to Tulsa

Professional golf and Tulsa continue their decades-long relationship with the men’s PGA Championship in full swing Monday through Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club.

This marks the eighth major men’s golf championship that Southern Hills has hosted, and a record fifth time the club has hosted the PGA Championship. That’s a credit to the city and club officials for having a history of excellent organization and offerings.

Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship, the last time Southern Hills hosted the event. He’s back, along with game’s other top stars including Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

“This is Tulsa’s Super Bowl. It’s one of the largest events in history,” said Ashleigh Bachert, interim senior vice president of regional tourism for the Tulsa Sports Commission. “It’s the sheer number. It’s the fact that people are here for so long.”

The elite tournament will attract international visitors with an economic boost of about $143 million, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan. About 62,000 rooms have been rented for the event, excluding home rentals like Airbnb.

It’s estimated about 45,000 fans could be attending each day of the tournament. That means filled restaurants and busy service providers, such as ride sharing. Area golf courses are feeling the boon with visitors wanting to get in a few rounds.

Southern Hills landed the tournament after PGA of America pulled out of New Jersey’s Trump Bedminster four days after the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The choice of returning to Tulsa is a reassuring one. Southern Hills was scheduled for the next PGA Championship in 2030, but the organization had faith the club and city could quickly ramp up planning.

That’s saying something considering Southern Hills just hosted the Senior PGA Championship in May. It was successful, and so will this week’s tournament.

The Perry Maxwell-designed course at Southern Hills is considered one of the most difficult. The PGA of America tweeted the announcement saying, “The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf.”

Golf fans will not be disappointed. The competition is expected to be tight, and the city has a lot happening in entertainment and restaurants.

We welcome our visitors and congratulate the city and Southern Hills for their work in attracting this prestigious event.

