Editorial: Welcoming Major League Fishing championship

Big-time fishing is back in Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma, a sign of a waning pandemic and robust outdoor economic opportunities.

After a two-year delay due to COVID-19, the five-day Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship runs through Sunday. It will be held on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees with its Outdoor Sports Expo at Tulsa’s SageNet Center at Expo Square.

The event features the sport’s most accomplished anglers, with the top 41 performers out of the Bass Pro Tour’s field of 80 participating. The field will pare down to 20 by Thursday. Then, the final three days showcases the leading 10 competitors in a shootout to the finish, according to a story from Kelly Bostian.

One of the most exciting parts of the tournament is the expo in Tulsa. It’s free and filled with a variety of outdoor sports interests, a Kids’ Zone fishing section, large prize giveaways and live music. Concerts from country music singers Blane Howard and Clayton Anderson will be held.

Setting this event apart is the accessibility to the Bass Pro Tour field of anglers and fishing legends. They will interact with the public in fishing demonstrations and seminars. Fans may see their favorite anglers hanging out at the sponsor booths.

It’s not often a sporting event offers this kind of access to its stars.

The event will bring attention to the region through broadcasts of the event planned for CBS, the Discovery Channel and Outdoor Channel. it’s being livestreamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and via the MyOutdoorTV app.

All of this is good news. It will pump millions into the economy and show off our region’s outstanding outdoor recreation and city amenities.

The Tulsa area has hosted major fishing tournaments in the past, most notably the Bassmaster Classic in 2013 and 2016. Those were successful, and we know this will rival that experience.

We welcome the competitors and fans and look forward to this top-notch event.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.