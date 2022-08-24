Editorial: Welcome Scheels to Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall

The Tulsa City Council has every reason to approve a resolution Wednesday that would start the process of bringing a $132 million investment to Woodland Hills Mall.

Scheels, a Fargo, North Dakota-based sporting goods retailer, has plans to transform the former Sears store that sits at the west end of the mall. It would create a 250,000-square-foot space that would include attractions such as arcade games, aquariums and a Ferris wheel.

The store would employ 450 to 500 people, 40% of whom will be full-timers, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan.

The deal hinges on incentives that would have to be approved by the City Council. That starts with a resolution declaring the intent to consider approval of a project plan and creation of a new sales tax increment financing district, known as a TIF district. Those districts use a portion of the sales tax generated by the company to reinvest in infrastructure and other economic development projects in the area.

TIF districts have proven successful to create new economic development or spark an economic resurgence. They have been used in the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, Blue Dome District, Brady Village, 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard corridor, and Peoria Mohawk Business Park.

Malls thrived as hubs for retailers beginning in the late 1950s with the basic design of large department stores as anchors. But since the 2000s, the model has fallen out of favor with consumers, with many falling on hard times or forced to close. Woodland Hills has remained vibrant and largely occupied in spite of these challenges.

Scheels would be a significant addition as a regional destination. A columnist touted its business design in an Observer June 2019 op-ed headlined “Why Scheels is the Best Sports Good Retailer You’ve Never Heard of.”

“What makes the company unique is that the Scheels is an entertainment and technology company disguised as a retailer. After researching the major stand-alone retailers in the sporting goods and outdoor leisure categories, none of them offer a better customer experience than Scheels.

“The future of retail is providing consumers with an exceptional immersive experience backed by content and a flawless digital experience. Scheels is ahead of the curve compared to its competitors.”

That kind of attraction, coupled with the TIF reinvestment in the area, makes this a great opportunity for Tulsa. It will provide stability for the area, encourage more business investment and expand infrastructure.

We applaud the work of city officials and others who made this possible and encourage city councilors to waste no time in approving the TIF resolution.

