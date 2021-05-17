Editorial: We can celebrate the CDC's announcement that fully vaccinated people and leave their masks behind

The sacrifice was effective. Masks helped reduce the number of people who were infected, hospitalized and died of the disease.

We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free, safe and readily available. The CDC's guidelines only apply to those who have had a full complement of COVID-19 vaccinations, and rationally would act as an incentive to those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

But because it's practically impossible at sight to tell the vaccinated population from the unvaccinated population, and many of those who haven't been vaccinated are also resistant to the masking guidelines, it's easy to suppose that you won't be seeing a lot of masks on faces moving forward. In Oklahoma, slightly less than a third of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 40% have had one dose of vaccine.