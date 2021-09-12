Editorial: Ways Tulsa Police could create stronger programs to build trust

We appreciate Franklin’s willingness to introduce citizens into some level of oversight and tackle the concerns about overuse of force. We see these as first steps, not a final product.

Among the areas with room for improvements we see are:

The community boards are appointed by the Crime Prevention Network and approved by the police chief. A more neutral model would be for elected city councilors to put representatives in place. The level of influence or input these boards will have remains unclear.

No mechanism exists for citizens to directly address any of the TPD boards with their perspective, unless the board specifically asks for it. People want to be heard. Having a way to do that would go far in establishing trust.

An independent auditor, not the vendor providing TPD accreditation (the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies), should spot-check cases to ensure that policies were followed. This is particularly key for the internal review boards.

The police chief needs his power of final disciplinary action and the established chain of command. These suggestions would not alter those.