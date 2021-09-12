Editorial: Ways Tulsa Police could create stronger programs to build trust

The Tulsa Police Department created a path to the kind of transparency the city needs through two new programs. It’s not there, yet.
Two years ago, Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed an Office of Independent Monitor that would have reviewed police use-of-force incidents. The proposal also included a citizen oversight board to make recommendations on police policies and engage the public.
The proposal was dropped after opposition from the Fraternal Order of Police and a divided City Council. Some wanted to give more power to the monitor while a majority felt that was too heavy-handed.
That didn’t end the growing calls for more openness from TPD about how it operates and makes decisions. That was made clear during the public forums while searching for a police chief in 2020.
Chief Wendell Franklin took that public mandate to form community advisory boards representing each TPD division and to start an internal Use of Force Board. The community boards launched in May, while the Use of Force Board has been stalled due to the city’s ransomware attacks, according to reporting from Kelsy Schlotthauer.
We appreciate Franklin’s willingness to introduce citizens into some level of oversight and tackle the concerns about overuse of force. We see these as first steps, not a final product.
Among the areas with room for improvements we see are:
The community boards are appointed by the Crime Prevention Network and approved by the police chief. A more neutral model would be for elected city councilors to put representatives in place. The level of influence or input these boards will have remains unclear.
No mechanism exists for citizens to directly address any of the TPD boards with their perspective, unless the board specifically asks for it. People want to be heard. Having a way to do that would go far in establishing trust.
An independent auditor, not the vendor providing TPD accreditation (the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies), should spot-check cases to ensure that policies were followed. This is particularly key for the internal review boards.
The police chief needs his power of final disciplinary action and the established chain of command. These suggestions would not alter those.
It’s important to remember how we got here. The 2018 Equality Indicators found Black residents five times more likely than Hispanics and twice as likely as whites to experience officer force. The 2019 report found that Blacks were three times more likely to experience officer use of force than either Hispanic/Latinos or whites.
TPD and the officers’ union argued that the numbers were skewed. But that quibbling didn’t alter the lack of trust coming from minority residents.
A 2019 poll found that 53% of Black Tulsans disagreed with a statement that officers treated them fairly, double that of Hispanic residents and three time more than whites.
That’s why it’s crucial to get this right. Tulsa has the most educated and dedicated police force in the state.
We believe that Franklin and his staff are making good faith efforts to address these divides and encourage them to sharpen the programs.