Editorial: Watch where you put those campaign signs

It doesn’t feel like election season until drama over campaign signs begins. That time has arrived.

Usually a controversy erupts over theft of political yard signs, either by opposing candidates or their supporters. The latest go-around focuses on a trained group of volunteers enforcing a city ordinance.

The city of Tulsa has laws regarding the placement of signs, but those have usually gone ignored without consequence.

These illegal signs end up as litter because no one is responsible for their removal. Also, those signs along heavily traversed streets can be a distraction to drivers. An abundance of such signs in public areas end up looking more like graffiti.

The ordinance applies to all signage, banners and posters, but this problem becomes sharper during elections as messaging turns into personal statements. The law was put into place to keep Tulsa clean, beautiful and safe — not restrict speech.

Political signs are usually planted by well-meaning campaign volunteers, unaware that they are breaking a local ordinance. When the signs are removed, nefarious assumptions are made and tempers can flare.

The municipal law states that privately owned advertisements must be beyond the public right of way or at least 12 feet from the curb, whichever is less, according to reporting by Ashley Jones.

Tulsa residents are getting lessons about the ordinance as volunteers confiscate the wayward signs. Anyone can remove an illegal sign, but the city provides a two-hour training about the law and safety tips for volunteers. The group of 60 volunteers removes on average 1,000 signs a month.

Imagine the clutter and trash that would plague the streets without that effort.

Emphasis is focused on major thoroughfares and intersections controlled by lights and which have heavy traffic, says Michael Rider, city zoning and sign official.

It applies to other public properties such as telephone poles and parks. Neighborhoods are bound by the same rules.

It’s common sense, and good manners, to stake signs in areas with permission. Intersections are clearly public areas, requiring city approval for any materials. Signs at these busy roadways can divert driver attention and cause wrecks. No one should be placing them there.

But residents are getting upset at the removal of signs from their yards due to a violation of the curb distance rule. It’s understandable. Not many people are up on all the municipal codes and believe they can give approval for anywhere in their yard.

We back the ordinance but suggest volunteers and others give residents a chance to move the signs before removal. That’s the friendlier approach.

The complaints are bipartisan; the volunteers aren’t targeting a specific political party.

Democrats in Brookside neighborhood are having signs pulled as much as Republicans in south Tulsa.

We appreciate the work of the volunteers. These signs can linger for months after an election, turning into garbage. Candidates have plenty of ways to get out their message, so there is no need to clog up public spaces.

For those who end up with a missing sign, take a breath and check to see if the ordinance was being violated. Then call and get another sign and put in a better, legal, spot.

