Editorial: Washington debates an economic shot in the arm for the U.S. economy

We appreciate how fast the process is working. With a slim majority in Congress, Biden could force through a package, which has brought Republicans to the table with an offer of a bipartisan compromise.

With the pandemic still crippling the U.S. economy, the need for economic stimulus is real. We worry about adding more to the national debt, and recognize that every dollar spent today will someday have to be paid for through taxation. The shame here isn’t that Washington is preparing to stimulate the economy during a genuine emergency, but that the debt grew so large because of tax cuts for the wealthy during times of relative prosperity.

The pandemic has left the nation isolated and afraid, and the national economy struggling. No one knows if the third stimulus package will be the last one necessary, but the overriding truth seems clear: The national economy will only truly return to full health when we do.

In that sense, the shot in the arm that that nation’s economy needs most desperately is literally a shot in the arm.

