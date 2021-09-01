Editorial: War may be over, but the U.S. still faces threats of terrorism

Americans witnessed the ugly chaos that ended our country’s longest war this week, originally sparked by an act of terrorism.
The U.S. military achieved the goals of tracking down and deposing those behind the 9/11 attacks. Troops served honorably in that hunt and in helping Afghans rebuild their nation.
But it was time to go; 20 years of war is enough.
Heart-wrenching scenes of a disorderly exit come under the watch of President Joe Biden, though all presidents since George W. Bush bear some responsibility for what transpired. President Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban to leave in May.
More than 120,000 people have been airlifted in recent weeks, with between 100 to 200 Americans left behind.
While lawmakers hash out the circumstances of the withdrawal, Americans are left wondering about the future of our national security.
As long as troops were fighting in Afghanistan, Americans had some comfort that intelligence being gathered led to foiled terrorism plots. Without boots on the ground, questions linger about how to keep tabs on potential danger.
But terrorism today is not like it was 20 years ago; threats have grown more global and online.
Enemies once hiding in Afghanistan have spilled into neighboring areas such as Pakistan and African nations. China and North Korea have growing nuclear capabilities.
Terrorism now is more than bombs and bullets; it’s morphed into technological warfare.
Russia has been implicated in cyberattacks against U.S. companies and agencies. Propaganda machines of misinformation and falsehoods meant to affect American elections have international fingerprints.
Domestic terrorism has been rising with the aid of these foreign disinformation campaigns, which target everything from political candidates to scientific facts.
The goal of interrupting software, spreading lies and sowing doubt is to disrupt and cripple American life. Even traditional war is more strategic with drone strikes.
The end of the war doesn’t mean we are at peace. The U.S. must attack terrorism differently, including by training more cyberspace warriors.
The two-decade war has been costly, taking the lives of more than 2,400 U.S. military personnel and about 50,000 Afghan civilians. About $2.3 trillion has been spent in Afghanistan.
The U.S. no longer needs to be in Afghanistan, and we do not need to return.
