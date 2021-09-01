Editorial: War may be over, but the U.S. still faces threats of terrorism

Americans witnessed the ugly chaos that ended our country’s longest war this week, originally sparked by an act of terrorism.

The U.S. military achieved the goals of tracking down and deposing those behind the 9/11 attacks. Troops served honorably in that hunt and in helping Afghans rebuild their nation.

But it was time to go; 20 years of war is enough.

Heart-wrenching scenes of a disorderly exit come under the watch of President Joe Biden, though all presidents since George W. Bush bear some responsibility for what transpired. President Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban to leave in May.

More than 120,000 people have been airlifted in recent weeks, with between 100 to 200 Americans left behind.

While lawmakers hash out the circumstances of the withdrawal, Americans are left wondering about the future of our national security.

As long as troops were fighting in Afghanistan, Americans had some comfort that intelligence being gathered led to foiled terrorism plots. Without boots on the ground, questions linger about how to keep tabs on potential danger.

But terrorism today is not like it was 20 years ago; threats have grown more global and online.